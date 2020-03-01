More people are raising their own chickens and Lincoln Trail College is offering a class that will help you get started with your own backyard flock.
Chicken Basics will be held March 11 from 6-8 p.m. Instructor Carrie Brown will give students an introduction to raising chickens. She’ll cover building your own brooder, purchasing or incubating your eggs and chicks, raising chicks, diseases, and feeding your flock.
The cost of the Chicken Basics class is $25, and students can register by calling 618-544-8657.
Chicken Basics is a part of Lincoln Trail College’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth and programs for kids. LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the College and on its website, www.iecc.edu/ltc.
