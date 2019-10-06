Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will present “Early Court Records of the Indiana Territory 1790-1830” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Rooms A, B and C of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.
Program speakers Ann Hecht, Cindy Frederick and Steve Smith will discuss historic documents in the McGrady-Brockman House at Vincennes.
The documents consist of the Northwest Territory, Indiana Territory, and early Knox County court records. Some of the records are court orders, wills, licenses, petitions for roads, courthouse and jail plans, land petitions, guardianships, petitions for freedom, and indentureship. Some of the signatures on the documents include William Henry Harrison, Francis Vigo, Daniel Sullivan, Jonathan Jennings, Elijah Stout, John Small and other early settlers.
Hecht has a teaching degree in biology and history and began working at the McGrady-Brockman House in August 2016. She continues to work there part time.
Frederick was born and raised in Davies County and moved to Knox County in 1980. She joined the Francis Vigo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2006, and is currently serving on the Indiana DAR State Board of Management in the position of Southern District director. She started volunteering at the McGrady-Brockman House Genealogical Library in 2008 and continued as a volunteer until she was hired in 2016.
Smith has an undergraduate degree in history and anthropology and a master’s in library and information science. He began working at the Knox County Public Library in 1985 as the reference librarian and became the assistant library director in 1991. He was an active member in many national, state and local organizations. After retiring in 2012 Smith volunteered at the library and became a digital archivist at the McGrady-Brockman House.
For more details visit inwvgs.org or call 812-230-0631.
