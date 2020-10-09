Sycamore and Tulip Poplar tree seeds orbited Earth on the US space shuttle Atlantis STS from Dec. 2 through 6, 1988, as part of a Purdue Extension 4-H project with astronaut Jerry Ross.
The seeds were grown into saplings on Purdue University’s campus and one was donated to each county Extension Office in Indiana in 1989 to celebrate the diamond anniversary of Purdue Extension Service. In Terre Haute, a Tulip Poplar was planted in memory of Vigo County Extension Educator Max Miller. These trees continue to grow in many other Indiana communities today.
Extension Educator Kristi Whitacre and Community Planning Extension Specialist Daniel Walker have documented the story and gathered information on the remaining trees in an interactive story map.
Visit https://arcg.is/1eHviK to view the map, learn about the history of the project, get tips on harvesting the seeds, and learn more about astronaut Jerry Ross.
