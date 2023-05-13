A “Living with Low Vision” meeting is set for 10 a.m. May 17 at Westminster Village.
At the meeting, the first WILL Center 500 race will take place. Which WILL Center staff will win one of the races? You could win by predicting the winner of each race.
For more information, contact Danny Wayne Beemer of the WILL Center’s Low Vision Program at (812)-298-9455, email dannywayne@thewillcenter.org or visit www.thewillcenter.org.
