The Indiana State Department of Agriculture awarded more than $72,000 in grant funding to 18 projects designed to promote and increase the state’s livestock sector.
Among the groups receiving funding was the Sullivan FFA Chapter. Its Wabash Valley Youth Classic project earned $2,856.
“The livestock sector in Indiana is vital to our agriculture industry,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The grants awarded today will help fund innovation and create new jobs, which will take Indiana’s livestock to the Next Level and further strengthen our state’s economy.”
These matching grants were awarded to non-profit organizations, commissions and associations, who were eligible to receive a 50 percent match by the state. The funding can be used for promotional or market development purposes and projects were selected based on those that had the greatest impact on Indiana agriculture.
This years’ projects fund a variety of proposals, from FFA chapters and the dairy sector, to livestock shows and animal workforce readiness programs.
“Animal agriculture is a large part of the $31.2 billion that agriculture contributes to our economy,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “These projects impact different sectors of animal agriculture and they each have a unique purpose. I look forward to the work being done to further develop this critical industry.”
Details and information regarding the 2021 livestock grant cycle will be available early fall.
For more information about ISDA’s livestock promotion and market development grants, visit www.isda.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.