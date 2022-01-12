Community Theatre of Terre Haute will presents its first musical of the season, “Little Women,” opening Friday and continuing through Sunday, with additional performances Jan. 21-23. Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The musical features a book by Allen Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland. It’s based on the much beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. A.J. Dinkel is directing the Community Theatre production with Kurt Perry serving as musical director.
“Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo (Tatum Dyar), Meg (Christiana Wittenmyer), Beth (Elizabeth Cannon) and Amy March (Eliza Blower). Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested — her friend, Professor Bhaer (Kurt Perry), tells her she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Rounding out the cast are Elizabeth Stiverson (Marmee), Dylan Keller (Laurie), Lester McGee (John Brooke), Doug Lunn (Mr. Laurence), Terri Fulk (Aunt March) and Barb Potter (Mrs. Kirk).
“The novel ‘Little Women’ was first published over 150 years ago, and yet the story has endured the incredible test of time,” director A.J. Dinkel remarks. “The themes family, hard work and sacrifice continue to inspire readers today as much as they did when Louisa May Alcott’s words were first published after the Civil War. As we continue to navigate the rapidly changing world, these themes seem even more important today.”
Tickets for the PG-rated musical are $21 for adults and $15 for students and youth. To purchase tickets, patrons can follow the links at ctth.org to pick the day, time and seat for the performance they want. Tickets can be printed out at home or shown on a mobile device. For patrons who prefer to purchase in person, ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as one hour before show time.
Note that Community Theatre has updated its vaccination, testing and mask policy for performances. Patrons will need to bring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to attending any performance. Patrons will also be required to wear a mask. Actors will not wear masks for performances so they will be easy to understand. Community Theatre is at 25th and Washington streets. Learn more at ctth.org or call the theater at 812-232-7172 during ticket office hours.
Next up
Community Theatre will stage auditions for “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The play is by Christopher Durang, directed by Ted Compton. Performances are March 11-13 and 18-20. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.
