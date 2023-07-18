"You Don't Want Me," a new book by Linton high school junior ADO, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story explores the relationship between Vi and Pip. Vi is the owner of a technology/electronic company who moonlights as a hitwoman. Pip works at a gentlemen's club as a dancer. Though neither one is searching for love, it manages to find them in a unique and sincere relationship. Will they be able to last throughout their dangerous jobs, the risky people that they work with on a daily basis, and the deep secret that Vi is hiding from Pip? Find out by picking up this new book.
ADO is on the softball team and attends church frequently. She enjoys hanging out with her friends and playing Minecraft. She plans to attend college and study marine biology and film making.
"You Don't Want Me" is a 66-page hardbound with a retail price of $25 (eBook $20). It can be purchased online at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-dont-want-me.
