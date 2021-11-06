Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Illinois, will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12. LTC’s performances are scheduled 7 p.m. CST Nov. 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 14.
A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Godspell, Sister Act, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Mamma Mia! and more, states the college’s news release.
Featured soloists for LTC’s production are X Brown, Dan Dix, Amy Drake, Amanda Evinger, Haley Fryer, Becca Geffs, Taylor Gray, Colby McGahey, Ryan Pinkston, Antje Pippin, Sicily Rawlings, Faith Sanders and Brennan Tracy.
The ensemble is comprised of Brown, Drake, Evinger, Geffs, Marla Graham, Sabrina Malone, Brian Manhart, McGahey, Allison Nichols, Pinkston and Rawlings.
The Statesmen Singers, made up of Camryn Antes, Geffs, Gray, Keeley Johnson, Abigail Metheny, Sammi Parker, Addison Pinkston and Faith Sanders, also perform.
“MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians,” MTI president and CEO Drew Cohen says in the news release. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”
Tickets are available on Showtix4u.com and thru LTC’s box office: in-person viewing $5 per seat and live stream $10 per household. LTC will follow current CDC and Illinois state guidelines for wearing masks. LTC’s box office can be reached at 618-546-2300 or rawlingsk@iecc.edu.
