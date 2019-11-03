Lieber State Recreaton Area will host a hunters rendezvous at the Nature Center on Nov. 15, the evening before firearms hunting season opens. The free event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Also, there will be no gate fee.
An Indiana conservation officer will answer questions about regulations. This also is a chance to swap hunting stories before another season kicks off.
Free chili, peanut butter sandwiches, drinks and cookies will be available. Donations would be appreciated.
For more details, call 765-795-4576 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Cagles Mill Lake/Lieber SRA is at 1317 W. Lieber Rd. Suite 1, Cloverdale, 46120. For more details visit on.IN.gov/liebersra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.