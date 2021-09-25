Marshall, Illinois Public Library will tell the stories of two famous child movie stars at 6:30 p.m. CDT Thursday, Sept. 30.
Carl Switzer was born in Clark County, Illinois, and Billy Lee, just a few miles away across the state line in Vigo County.
Switzer was most famous as Alfalfa in the Little Rascals/Our Gang comedies. Lee, a fellow cast member, was an accomplished musician and movie star.
Historian and author Tim Crumrin, formerly of Marshall, will discuss the local boys’ careers. A showing of “Reg’lar Fellers,” a movie starring both Switzer and Lee., will follow.
To register, visit the library at 612 Archer Ave. or call 217-826-2535.
