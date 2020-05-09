In the interest of public health, the Marshall Public Library continues to have its physical doors closed to Illinois residents through May 30.
However, many resources are available virtually to library patrons including e-books, online tutorials, digital magazines, audio books, games, educational materials and more. Free Wi-Fi is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT daily in front of the library at 612 Archer Ave.
To utilize curbside assistance, patrons can place their requests at marshallillibrary.com, through Facebook Messenger, or by calling 217-826-2535 for assistance.
Curbside assistance will be available only to those who have been notified by the library that their request has been filled. Once notified, items will be checked out and waiting for pick up. Patrons cannot request items in the curbside pick-up lane, they are asked to stay in their vehicle during pick up.
Pick up is available at the library’s front entrance Monday through Friday, for only 20 minutes, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; as well as Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Mondays at 6 p.m.
To avoid late fees, patrons can return items in the library’s drop box located in front of the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.