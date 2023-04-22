At the age of 81, Michael R. Elmore is still wielding brushes and paints. As the May artist of the month at the Vigo County Public Library, he is displaying some recent works and some of his past works for the month of May. Elmore has posted alongside some of these works questions the viewer might consider.
One recent work is a double portrait, titled “A Couple.” In this portrait, he has intentionally left uncorrected some painting errors (“happy accidents?”). Elmore asks the viewers, “Can you identify the errors? Several are glaring mistakes. Some others are more subtle. Why do you think they were left as is?”
Also on display is a composite landscape, “Quarry Pond,” inspired by the ponds on I-70 heading west between Brazil and Terre Haute. Elmore added the rocks to heighten interest. Of course there are no such rock formations around this “quarry” (which is actually a form of wetland in an abandoned coal mining area).
Elmore is displaying an oil painting titled “Epicene Still Life.” It combines stereotypical male-related objects with stereotypical female-related objects. Elmore asks the viewer, “In your mind, which are which? What message, if any, might this epicene composition have for you?”
Other works by Elmore will also be on display.
