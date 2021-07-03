Levin Brothers catalog example of early at-home shopping

It doesn’t seem too far back a memory that I once browsed through the thin glossy pages of a Sears or J.C. Penney catalog. You might say it was the primitive beginnings of virtual shopping. As I circled with a marker the items, I hoped to one day purchase. For a kid in the 1980s, catalog shopping was not only good for hours of quiet entertainment, but a necessary resource for keeping up with the latest fashions. The Vigo County History Center keeps a substantial number of vintage catalogs from a variety of local department stores and retail shops. Like a window to another time, these books display all sorts of stories about the inventory of years past.
Our Historical Treasure, the Levin Brothers 1930-1931 Hustler Catalog is one such book and a quick go-to when researching period artifacts or estimated prices. Inside the front cover it claims to be a complete catalog, “Embracing all Our Lines of General Merchandise.” Before the days of large discount stores, Levin Brothers was a wholesale distributor to local merchants.
The family-ran business was established in Terre Haute in 1886 at the 1100 block of East Wabash Avenue. Sometime later the business operated from Sixth and Cherry streets and by 1912 had grown significantly and moved to its permanent home at 527 Ohio St.
Levin Brothers was named for the four brothers who saw the potential market for a general merchandise supplier in Terre Haute and created just that. Meyer, Morris, Max and Isaac Levin came to Terre Haute from Lithuania in their teenage years. They quickly picked up industry skills and began to work toward entrepreneurship. What started out as a cunning salesman gig for the brothers — pitching their wares to local shop owners and even going door to door — grew into a giant-sized enterprise.
Different from other suppliers, the Levin Brothers kept a few strong convictions as a sort of business creed. Employed salesmen were taught to never discuss politics, religion or the competition in the presence of customers. Confident in their product line, the brothers also maintained a firm stand against advertising. Hence the importance of the sales catalog.
Each book included information on shipping, parcel and post charges, and special handling. Available items were time pieces, jewelry, dinnerware, pearl buttons, textiles, hardware, cleaning detergents, novelties, furniture, candies and more. Many items or similar to those in the museum’s collection today can be found in these catalogs. They provide clear illustrations for easy identification as well as detailed descriptions and prices.
Levin Brothers continued under the management of a future generation. Isaac Levin’s two sons worked to keep the business going until 1969 when it could no longer compete with large discount stores and was closed.
