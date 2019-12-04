Dr. Ashley Leubner will speak at a Dine With a Doc program set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 in Providence Housing Corporation All Place at 219 N. Providence Place, West Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in an effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Leubner, a native of Hornell, New York, said her clinical interests, includes a full scope of family medicine — everything from pediatrics to geriatrics with added interest in gynecology and procedures.
She said she enjoys building relationships with her patients and gaining an understanding of their social background and support system which enables her to effectively manage their medical conditions.
Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Sycamore Manor in Terre Haute.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
