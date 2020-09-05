'Lemonade Day My Way' encourages real, virtual stands

Lemonade Day, a national youth entrepreneurship program that has engaged more than 1 million kids in the experience of starting their own small lemonade business, is launching the “Lemonade Day My Way” promotion, Chances and Services for Youth in Terre Haute announced in a recent news release.
On Wabash Valley Lemonade Day, Sept. 10, and continuing through Sept. 13, Lemonade Day leaders and their business partners in Vigo and Sullivan counties are encouraging kids to host a lemonade stand their way – either virtually or in person — while practicing social distancing and adhering to other health and safety guidelines outlined by our community and the U.S. Center for Disease Control. Lemonade Day My Way participants are eligible to enter contests to win new bicycles and prizes for starting a future business.
Kids can register to participate in Lemonade Day My Way for free by visiting lemonadeday.org/wabash-valley. Kids can access the Lemonopolis online lesson program from any device anytime from anywhere. Lemonade Day provides young people with the ability to learn skills pertinent to building their entrepreneurial mindset along with social and emotional skills allowing them to channel their creativity to overcome adversity to start their dream business.
About Lemonade Day My Way
Examples for hosting a virtual lemonade stand:
• The Social Way
Virtual stand where participants market their lemonade and stand through social media and in return for purchase, provide their special recipe or product to customers.
Digital payment (PayPal, Venmo, etc.) using a parent’s account.
Here are three examples for hosting an in person lemonade stand:
• The Community Way
Hosted on private property or a safe public location with the owner’s approval.
Follow health and safety guidelines (i.e. masks, gloves, hand sanitizer/cleaning products, contactless delivery via tray, utilize lids for cups and wrapped straws, etc.)
• The Drive-Thru Way
Same as above with convenience to customers as they remain in their vehicle.
• Lemonade To Go “The To Go Way”
Pre-packaged take home lemonade kits with individually wrapped items such as water bottles, lemonade packets and other ingredients all prepared in a sanitary way.
Sold at an in-person stand, door to door or via drive-thru.
Lemonade Day in Pandemic Times
“Introducing the Lemonade Day My Way promotion enables Lemonade Day supporters to offer kids creative, fun and safe ways to host a physical lemonade stand or a virtual one to earn their own money. Our Lemonade Day national team in Houston has developed the Lemonade Day My Way promotion to demonstrate that challenges can produce opportunities for innovation, change and growth,” Steven Gordon, Lemonade Day national president, said.
Lemonade Day, founded in 2007, has expanded to more than 84 communities in the United States, Canada, Bermuda and South Africa. The program teaches ignites the spark of entrepreneurship and equips kids of preschool through middle school age with powerful business and character-building skills that serve them for life. Kids can register for free access to an online lesson plan that teaches them goal setting, business planning, risk assessment, product development, marketing, customer service, financial management and charitable giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.