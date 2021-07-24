Legion Auxiliary member elected Departemental d`Indiana Chapeau

Parke County Salon 806 of the La Boutique des Huit Chapeaux et Quarante Femmes (Eight Hats and Forty Women Shop) recently announced that Kimberly A. (Walker) Estes, daughter of Mickey and Ruby I. Walker of Rosedale, has been elected as Departemental d`Indiana Chapeau for the incoming year 2021-22.
Kimberly is a Charter member of Parke County Salon 806 since 1981. She has held all offices and chairmanships in both her Petit Salon and Departemental. In addition, she has worked on several Nationale chairmanships and committees and serving as Nationale Fun and Fellowship chairman.
Kimberly is a cradle roll member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 104 in Terre Haute, then later a member of the Rosedale American Legion Auxiliary Post 209, where she held several offices and chairmanship. Upon her marriage, she moved to Mooresville where she transferred her membership to American Legion Post 103.
The Eight and Forty is a non-profit organization that works for the prevention and control of lung and respiratory diseases in children.
Partnership shall be limited to wives, daughters, daughters-in-law, mother, step or adopted, sisters, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, nieces, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers, great-great-great-grandmothers of active duty or honorable discharged United States military service member or female service member themselves, past, present and future, who are at least 18 years of age.
Anyone interested in 8/40 can visit www.8and40.org or contact Estes at Kimetes77@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.