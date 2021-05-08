Legal genealogist to speak on widows, orphans

“Dowered and Bound Out: Records of Widows and Orphans” is the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program scheduled 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, on Zoom.
Widows and orphans have always had a special place in the law. However, it is not always the place that 21st century researchers might expect, according to the WVGS. An orphan in the early days wasn’t a child whose parents had died, but rather a child whose father had died. The law didn’t care much about the mother. She was just the widow, entitled to her dower rights and generally not much more. Learn more of the way that the law treated widows and orphans, and what the records may tell us about them.
Program speaker Judy G. Russell, a legal genealogist with a law degree, writes, teaches and lectures on a wide variety of genealogical topics, ranging from using court records in family history to understanding DNA testing. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a political science minor from George Washington University and a law degree from Rutgers School of Law-Newark.
In addition, Russell is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the National Genealogical Society and numerous state and regional genealogical societies. She has written for the National Genealogical Society Quarterly, from which she received the 2017 Award of Excellence, as well as the National Genealogical Society Magazine, the FGS Forum, OnBoard, Family Tree Magazine and other publications.
On the faculty of numerous genealogy institutes, Russell is a member of the Board of Trustees for Certification of Genealogists, from which she holds credentials as a Certified Genealogist and Certified Genealogical Lecturer. Her award-winning blog is at https://www.legalgenealogist.com.
The free WVGS program is available to members only. To join, visit www.inwvgs.org and click on membership. Also like the WVGS Facebook page for upcoming events. For more information, email wvgs@inwvgs.org.
