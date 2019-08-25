Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will offer a free beginners class using Legacy Family Tree, a popular genealogy software program, in September.
The class will involve six two-hour class sessions on Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1 and 8. Participants have the option of an afternoon (2 to 4 p.m.) or an evening (6 to 8 p.m.) class in the Haute Create Room at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
When doing family history research, it is common to accumulate a large amount of information from a variety of sources. The use of a computer software program to help organize that information can be very useful.
Legacy Family Tree is a family history computer program that makes it extremely easy to store genealogical information. Legacy keeps track of names, dates, places, events, notes, photographs and more, all in an intuitive manner that allows seeing the big picture of your entire family. In addition, Legacy enables you to display your family data in a variety of attractive and easily understood formats. Editing and adding new information is simple and understandable.
Class size is limited. Interested individuals can register at inwvgs.org or by submitting their name, home phone number, home address and email address to Joy McPheeters at ejmcpheeters@gmail.com.
After registration, participants will be given additional instructions on preparation prior to the first class session. While the classes are free, participants will need a USB flash drive to use in each class.
For more details on WVGS and its programs, visit inwvgs.org or call 812-230-0631.
