The moment epitomized the affection Paris residents still hold for their old high school.
Several of the eastern Illinois town's 8,285 residents toured the former Paris High School building earlier this year. The 113-year-old structure had been transformed into a 42-unit apartment complex for seniors — meaning folks over 55, not teenagers in their final year of high school.
A man, joined on the tour by his family, turned to his son and said, "This is where I first saw your mom."
"And we all were like, 'Awwww,'" said Kara Englum, property manager for Tiger Senior Apartments, the new purpose for the building.
The community had the school built on South Main Street in 1908, using Classical Revival-style architecture, dedicated it in 1909, and educated their sons and daughters for the next 11 decades. Then, for just the third time since Ulysses S. Grant was president, Paris built a new high school, this time north of town, just west of U.S. 150. Old Paris High closed after the 2014-15 school year, and its successor opened that fall.
Once the decision to construct a new high school was made, Paris Mayor Craig Smith said the old building was deeded to the city — a step he sees as crucial to the community's future. The prospect of the vast building, two blocks south of the town square, sitting empty for years concerned Smith. The city paid to heat and light the building for a year and a half, before its second life materialized, resulting in its makeover into the Tiger Senior Apartments that opened Feb. 1.
"It could've just been a terrible burden on our downtown district," said Smith, a fifth-term mayor and a 1967 graduate of old Paris High. "But to convert it into what it looks like now, and what it's going to be used for, wow.
"It's like the best of all worlds," he added, "something like people usually see in a big city, and it's right here in a town [this size]."
Likewise, Bob Colvin — president of the Paris Economic Development Corp. — sees the conversion of the old high school into an attractive apartment complex for senior citizens as further evidence that the town "is on a roll" economically. Colvin also cites Paris Community Hospital's addition of a mental health facility, the new high school, a 4.3% unemployment rate that is beats the state of Illinois' 7.6% rate and Indiana neighbor Vigo County's 4.6% rate, local manufacturers' "now hiring" mode, the new Hampton Inn, downtown renovations planned by a local bank, and two other apartment complexes built in the past decade by the hospital.
With job opportunities flowing, economic development strategies are refocusing on quality-of-life amenities, Colvin said.
"We want people to move to Paris," said Colvin, a 1965 Paris High grad and proprietor of a local engineering firm.
Tiger Senior Apartments can be one of the attractions for newcomers, he said.
The makeover of old Paris High was a $13-million project, Mayor Smith said. "I went around with my hat in my hand," he quipped.
The Laborers Home Development Corporation, a non-for-profit housing developer and affiliate of the Laborers International Union of North America, served as the developer. Federal tax credits through the Illinois Housing Development Authority will generate $8.5 million in private investment toward the cost, according to the IHDA. State historic tax credits totaled nearly $1 million, Smith said. Paris city's tax increment financing district allotted $400,000 for infrastructure for the apartments.
"So this is really teamwork," Smith said.
'Nostalgic' experience
Tiger Senior Apartments are considered "affordable income" housing. So, residents must earn an income to qualify for a unit, not exceeding $32,500 for a couple or $28,000 for an individual, said Theresa Campbell, a property manager for Laborers Home Development Corporation (or LHDC).
Residents must earn an income to qualify, with upper thresholds of $32,500 yearly for a couple and $28,000 for an individual.
Campbell, also a 1994 Paris High grad, said her father lives in the complex. He attended old PHS and resides in his former history classroom. Campbell's son was among the old high school's final graduating class of 2015 and is now a Paris police officer. Her daughter was a 2010 grad who's now a doctor in residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
"Most parents want their kids to go out and see the world and then come back home," Campbell said, "and that's what mine did."
Touring the refurbished former school was a "nostalgic" experience for all of them. Guiding a reporter on the tour, Campbell pointed to a staircase in the middle of the building.
"I remember standing on those stairs, getting our May Fete pictures taken," Campbell said. May Fete has been a Paris tradition since 1927, when the senior class girls get a community-wide sendoff, complete with fancy dresses, flowers, choreographed dances by the younger high school girls, comedic skits by the boys and teachers, and the crowning of a May Fete queen.
Only one other Illinois high school continues such a tradition.
The renovation uncovered some aspects of the building many living graduates wouldn't recognize. A glowing, multi-paned skylight hovering above the third-floor stairwell had been obscured by a lower ceiling. "We never saw it," Campbell said.
Also, ornate tin ceilings are now visible. Crews from Core Construction, the general contractor for the project, had to demolish the drop ceilings to expose the original tin. Given the use of state preservation grant funds, the building's original elements had to be kept, from the wood-and-glass trophy case to the lockers, wood floors, cabinets and the massive windows. Such features are part of a building that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
"We had to bring a lot of things back to the original [look]," said Tony Segobiano, Core's director of field operations who spent three years working on the Paris school conversion.
Relics were discovered, too. A 1911 school play bill, a student's purse from many decades ago and even a few dusty, snuck-in liquor bottles were found.
The unusual nature of the project even attracted the TV series "Built to Last" to film a segment last summer.
Conveniences help
Mike Morris attended old Paris High in the late 1960s and early '70s, graduating in 1971. Today, he calls its Tiger Senior Apartments version "home." Morris lives in a two-bedroom unit.
Like the other two- or one-bedroom units, and the studio units, Morris' apartment differs from the rest. Some have octagonal rooms, banks of three or four huge windows, and tall angled ceilings. A few feature four or five steps of a staircase, leading to a door that is now blocked off by necessity.
Morris likes the facility's laundry, family room, mailboxes, security and parking. Plans call for the cavernous girls gym, with its goals and lines spiffy and intact, to become a community room for gatherings, Theresa Campbell explained. Restaurants are close by and around the town square, along with a Dollar General. Morris' adult kids are partners in the Lot 50 Brewery nearby on East Court Street.
"I love it," said the 67-year-old Morris, retired from banking but still serving as a teacher's aide at Paris schools. "It's done to the max. They've done such a great job."
The end result seems to have won over skeptics and misperceptions. "We've had very positive feedback," said the LHDC's Kara Englum, and the complex could be full by May.
As her colleague, Theresa Campbell put it, "Once we get them in here, they like what they see."
To learn more ...
• Details about the Tiger Senior Apartments are available online at http://bit.ly/3aJAFWTor by phone at 217-466-4942.
