The Vigo County Soil & Water Conservation District is accepting applications from Vigo County landowners to receive “free” cover crop seed. This will be offered on first-come, first-serve basis.
The District can supply the landowner with enough seed to plant up to four acres of farm fields and/or backyard gardens.
Benefits of cover crops: improve soil infiltration, reduce erosion, increase soil organic matter, enhance soil biology, and improve habitat for wildlife.
The seed mixture includes Jerry Oats, Purple Top Turnip, Taproot Radish and Crimson Clover.
Optimal seeding dates: April through May in the spring and August through September in the fall.
Planting prior to Oct. 1 helps protect soils over the winter months.
Vigo County Soil & Water Conservation District is at 3241 S. Third Place, Honey Creek West. For more details on the program contact the district staff at 812-232-0193, ext. 3.
