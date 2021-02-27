“The Early Northwest Territory” will be the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program set for 6:30 p.m. March 8 on Zoom.
Professional surveyor Jim Swift’s presentation will review the transformation of the old Northwest Territory from a wilderness occupied by native inhabitants to a tamed land of farms, towns, roads and colleges. In the early days of the United States the land north and west of the Ohio River and east of the Mississippi River was called the Northwest Territory. Comprising the modern states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and part of Minnesota, this area has its own unique and interesting history.
Beginning with early French exploration in the mid-1600s, advancing through the American Revolution up to a fully surveyed landscape by 1860, maps are employed to help to tell the story. Particular attention is paid to the era between 1800 and 1860, during which time the territory was gradually purchased from native tribes by the United States government, surveyed into a huge grid, divided into states and counties and populated by folks of European descent.
Swift performs surveys throughout west central Indiana, where he has spent more than a decade searching for, and usually finding, the stones which mark the original section corners. He has a bachelor of the arts degree in history from St. Olaf College in Northfields, Minn., and a master of science degree in geomatics from the School of Civil Engineering, Purdue University in West Lafayette. He owns and operates Swift Land Consulting LLC in Crawfordsville.
The program is free to WVGS members. Membership fee is $15 per person, or $20 per family. Complete the application at www.inwvgs.org at last one week before the program date.
