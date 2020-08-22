The Lady Volunteers of Staunton will serve a fundraising dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in the Staunton Community Center at 101 N. Monroe St.
Inside seating will be limited in an effort to social distance but curbside delivery will be available. Call or text ahead and a volunteer will bring the order out.
The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and creamy cole slaw, homemade rolls and desserts, coffee, tea and lemonade.
Cost is $10 for an adult meal and $5 for a kid’s meal, both cash only.
Call 812-841-3535 or 812-249-5916 in advance for curbside delivery.
