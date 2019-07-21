Shirley Mae Shick of Bloomington passed away July 17, 2019. Services will be Monday, July 22, at 6:30 P.M., at Allen Funeral Home in Bloomington. Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. Monday, July 22, at the funeral home.
MARSHALL, Ill. [mdash] Harold L. Dominick, 51, of Marshall, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2019. Surviving are his mother, Elizabeth Beals of Marshall; two sisters, Lacy Wyckham of Marshall, IL, and Lenda Glover of Valparaiso, IN; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be 2:00 …
