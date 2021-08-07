There was no Neil Diamond played at Kimberly Segoviano’s quinceañera.
Plenty of popular Mexican hits and favorites. But, no Neil.
But Diamond was right when he wrote, “Girl, you’ll be a woman soon.”
And, Kimberly’s quinceañera was the party to prove it.
The quinceañera is a Mexican-heritage right of passage that celebrates a girl’s transition into womanhood on her fifteenth birthday. It is usually commemorated with a simple or elaborate party, or one somewhere in between. It’s akin to a Sweet 16 celebration, but done at 15 or “quince.”
Kimberly and her family feted her symbolic transition on the Fourth of July at Homestead in the Hollow event center in Clay County near Brazil.
Kimberly’s father, Tino Segoviano, a cook at El Camino Real, hails from the state of Jalisco in Mexico.
Like sweet corn soup, spicy goat meat birria (stew) and seafood tamales, quniceñareas are common in Jalisco — and the rest of the Latin American world, actually.
Yet Tino had never attended one. Until now.
“My Dad wanted me to have one,” said Kimberly, a soon-to-be junior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
After the decision was made, Kimberly got down to business on probably the most important item of the fiesta: the dress.
This was her party and her dress. It was time to dress to impress. Yet, Kimberly saw nothing online that impressed her.
So, she took what she had in her head and sent the measurements to a dress maker in Mexico.
Her dress: the royal blue ball gown she envisioned. The tag: hecho en Mexico, or made in Mexico
The day arrives
The Fourth of July 2021, a Sunday, is humid — a sweat-in-the shade, no-clouds-to-block-the-sun kind of day.
Dressed in her royal blue ball gown, Kimberly sits in an air-conditioned car to keep her styled hair in place. As the 5 p.m. start time begins to draw closer, she sees cars full of friends and family arrive at the center in rural Clay County.
Spanish with a Jalisco dialect from cousins, uncles, and aunts begins to fill the air, as does the smell of carne asada and grilled chicken from the grills behind the building.
With everyone finally inside, Kimberly takes Tino’s arm as her chambelanes — or male members of her royal court — take their places inside the door on bended knee.
As the DJ announces her arrival, guests rise to their feet as the chambelanes lead the way around the room in a rhythmic march to Kimberly’s table at the front of the room.
“I was excited and a little overwhelmed,” Kimberly would later say.
Her smile glows as Tino escorts her around the room as friends and family takes photos.
After a feast that features grilled steak, chicken, tortillas, rice and beans and two kinds of homemade salsa (hot and even hotter), Kimberly and her chambelanes take the floor for a traditional Quinceañera waltz, Hugo Parada leading the way with Kimberly.
As the waltz comes to an end, Kimberly sits in a chair in the middle of the room. One by one, gifts that represent the transition to womanhood are presented to her by family members.
First is a crown presented to her by her godparents, Omar Segoviano and Zayda Mendez, which is meant to remind her she is a princess of God. The crown or corona is followed by the gifts of a necklace, a bouquet of flowers, a pair of women’s shoes and a giant surprise gift box filled with items for a young woman like makeup, perfume and nail polish.
With the presentation of gifts complete, the chambelanes and Hugo again lead Kimberly across the dance floor through a choreographed waltz. Gently, the young men of her court take turns bowing and leading her by hand into the hands of her father.
Tino smiles as he takes Kimberly’s hand and the traditional father-daughter dance of the quinceañera begins. The dance symbolizes her first dance in public as a young woman with the first man of her life, her father.
Tino and Kimberly dance in the middle of the room as the male members of the family begin to form a line on the edge of the dance floor. Tino eventually relinquishes his grasp as each chambelan, uncle and cousin dances briefly with the star of the show.
As the dancing comes to an end, uncles fill cups throughout the room with champagne and Tino leads a toast for his daughter — but the night is far from over.
With the formal dances and traditions finished, the DJ shakes the walls with a lively song familiar to this family from the same rural area in Jalisco.
Family members who are ready to ‘get down’ grab reluctant dancers and head for the dance floor. Not too many are still sitting as a giant dancing circle begins to rotate around the room.
Several take the center of the circle and show off their moves as they dance to “El Sinaloense,” or “The Sinaloan.”
Kimberly will be a woman soon, but not without the love and support of a devoted family and the memories of a special night steeped in Mexican tradition and culture.
