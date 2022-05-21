Juliet Strauss and the spirit of Turkey Run

Just a few steps from the quiet coolness of a dark hollow, I paused on a mossy green slab of Mansfield sandstone to listen. For the first time in a few hours of hiking, I heard no other voice, just the untroubled trickle of shallow water running over rocks and the subtle complaints of the rough-winged swallows that pirouetted through the canyon.
I went to Turkey Run State Park a few weekends ago to find Juliet Strauss, not just the statue that is dedicated to her memory there, not just the black-and-white image of her on a message board along the trail either. She is there in spirit, her words still whispering in the maidenhair ferns that sprout from its steep cliffs and gently spoken by the wind-rattled leaves of her beloved tulip poplars.
Dead for over a century now, Strauss is credited, along with a few other true believers, as being instrumental in saving the land and trees and ravines and dappled sunlight of Turkey Run from commercial development, or, most likely, devastation. First known as Bloomingdale Glens, the area was her childhood playground, and long before it was noticed much by tourists and campers, she wandered along Sugar Creek—which she called “Rock River”—and took wonder in the magnificent forests that grew amid the hills and hollows and stone outcroppings that geologists say were carved and scoured by the glacial waters of the ages.
“Indianapolis News” reporter William Herschell, who came to know Strauss well, said she believed the place to be, “God’s first temples, and she worshipped there.” To me, there is little doubt about that: she is still there, intangible and ethereal, but present.
Aaron Douglass, Interpretive Naturalist at both Turkey Run and its neighbor to the north, Shades State Park, has literally walked in Strauss’ footsteps for the past few years. “I don’t know what locations she liked the most,” he says. “Stories just say she loved Turkey Run, but not a specific place. I assume Gypsy Gulch may have been a location she enjoyed since it is based off of her childhood nickname. Her father called her his ‘little gypsy girl’ and her sister and mother called her ‘Gyp’ all her life.”
Had Strauss never sounded the clarion call to save the land at Turkey Run, she would have been remarkable nonetheless. Long before most women were seen and heard in public forums, she forged a career as a journalist, first as a teen-aged local columnist in the “Rockville Tribune” in 1880, eventually as an editor and contributor with her “Squibs and Sayings” in that same paper; her husband, Isaac Strouse, (Juliet used a variant of the name) took full ownership of it in 1893. By 1903, Strauss, calling herself “The Country Contributor,” began a weekly column for the “Indianapolis News,” and two years later she began monthly stories, called “The Ideas of a Plain Country Woman,” for “The Ladies’ Home Journal.” She maintained that workload until her death in 1918 at just 55.
Strauss was thematically traditional for the era, most often writing about both the joys and challenges of rural life and women’s time-honored roles as homemakers and family managers, yet she was far from conventional. Strongly influenced by a mother who went her own way in the wake of two mostly-absent husbands, she once wrote, “I have never followed anyone’s lead. If I wished to ride a horse or play a game of cards, or go wading in the creek with the children, I always did it. I never ruined my eyesight or wracked my nerves to arrive at small perfections. I avoided rivalries and emulations. In short, I lived.”
Although Turkey Run’s property owner, the eccentric and aged John Lusk, had resisted temptation to sell off his land for over 35 years—allowing only a small campground and dining house to be developed there, first by the Indianapolis, Decatur, and Springfield Railroad, and later managed by both William Hooghkirk and R.P. Luke—it became apparent with his death in 1915 that the land and its resources would soon be sold for harvesting. Strauss, already caught up in the burgeoning nationwide conservation movement, penned a remarkable letter in April 1915 to Indiana Governor Samuel Ralston that pleaded he do something to preserve the nearly 2,400 precious acres. To his credit, Ralston acted, appointing Strauss and two others to a special Turkey Run Commission to develop strategies to preserve and purchase the property.
The commission, however, was virtually powerless, and as vocal as Strauss was in her writing and her recruitment of “Indianapolis News” Managing Editor Richard Smith to the cause, it took Ralston’s eventual appointment of Indiana conservationist Richard Lieber to the commission to get much traction. In fact, the property was first sold to a timber developer at auction, the commission’s efforts falling a mere $100 short of the highest bid of $30,200. But, through a merger with the State Park’s Memorial Commission (Indiana’s centennial year was 1916), and backed by considerable private funding (Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Carl Fisher, racing enthusiast Arthur Newby, and their associates were critical), Strauss, Lieber, and their allies, were able to buy the property back, handing the veneer company that first bought it a $10,000 profit. Turkey Run soon became the second state park in Indiana along with McCormick’s Creek.
Douglass, now just 30, says his job is special, that he feels privileged to be able to breathe the cool air of Rocky Hollow, to lead a group of visitors to explore the beauty of the Punch Bowl and Falls Canyon, to steer wondering eyes toward spring wildflowers. “In Strauss’ time, Parke County would have been even more rural and less built up,” Douglass says. “She noticed something special about Turkey Run and wanted it protected forever. She would have enjoyed the same canyons, hollows, and gulches as we do now. Albeit, with fewer other people,” he said.
He’s right, of course. Strauss once wrote, “Wild columbine and mountain pinks are splashed against the gray rocks in impressionistic blurs of coloring, and the place is never more lovely than in May when dogwood and redbud make conventional patchwork against the budding trees.”
I regretted having to leave the park that day. Far from foot-sore but pressed by other obligations, I climbed the stone steps near a muddy Sugar Creek to Sunset Point and made my way to a memorial statue located near the Inn and first dedicated to Strauss by the Women’s Press Club of Indiana in 1922. According to the sculptor, Myra Richards, the memorial “reflects the spirit of Strauss’ writing—
the subjugation of the material to the spiritual.” From there, it was just a short walk back to the parking lot along an uncharacteristically level and open trail, lined with typically impressive poplars, oaks, and beeches, and I recalled something Strauss also wrote:
“And then the trees, the magnificent giant trees lifting their splendid boles through sun-flecked undergrowth, shadowing paths that lead us, luring us on and on through beauties yet more inspiring.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. To learn more about Juliet Strauss, the writer recommends Ray Boomhower’s “The Country Contributor: The Life and Times of Juliet Strauss (Guild Press of Indiana, 1998).
