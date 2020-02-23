Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy will speak at a Dine With A Doc from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Senior Education Ministries Inc. at 4310 S. 11th St., Terre Haute.
The free community education program welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of ensuring their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed decision.
Guest speakers donate their time in effort to listen and answer medical questions.
Reddy began her legal career in 1997 as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Frank Sullivan Jr. on the Supreme Court of Indiana. Before founding Reddy Law Firm LLC, she practiced in a variety of areas such as business and corporate law, commercial real estate and business transactions, health law, medical malpractice defense, appellate law, civil litigation, insurance defense, estate planning, and probate. In 2014 she was elected as judge of Vigo Superior Court 2 and took the bench in Jan. 1, 2015. Her six-year term ends this year and she is seeking re-election.
A brief question and answer period will follow her presentation. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Westminster Village.
Springhill Village will be on hand to provide blood pressure checks to attendees. Other health care providers will be present to share information on their services and provide door prizes for participants to win.
To ensure everyone receives a complimentary meal and any program materials, reservations are strongly recommended. Call Senior Education Ministries Inc. 812-917-4970 and leave a message.
