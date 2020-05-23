Joint efforts for Clay County nursing home in need

Staff from the Putnamville Correctional Facility at Greencastle teamed up with 2020 Rosie’s of the Wabash Valley, and Precision Imagining Centers of Northeast Florida, to provide residents and staff of the Cloverleaf Nursing Home in Brazil, Indiana, with much needed personal protective equipment.
ISF Correctional Officer Mitch Falat contacted ISF Caseworker Brooke Edwards about the need for PPE at Cloverleaf, and Falat and Edwards posted the concern to Facebook. Within five minutes of that post, they were contacted by Josh Hammond, the president of Precision Imaging Centers of NE Florida, who said, “I would love to help.”
Hammond went on to point out that because Cloverleaf’s population are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, the N95 type masks which offer more protection would be more beneficial. Hammond then donated 100 of the highly in-demand masks to Cloverleaf.
ISF Unit Team Manager Dean Treash contacted a local Facebook Group, the 43-member strong 2020 Rosie’s of the Wabash Valley. This formidable volunteer group is committed to assisting with COVID-19 relief efforts in their community and they pledged, donated, and delivered 112 cloth face masks to Cloverleaf. To date, 2020 Rosie’s of the Wabash Valley have donated well over 2,000 masks throughout the Valley and beyond.
The collective actions of ISF staff, Hammond, and Rosie’s of the Wabash Valley are the epitome of teamwork: the ISF staff reaching out for help with a community need; Hammond wanting to offer help, but not knowing exactly where it was needed; and the 2020 Rosie’s accepting a random request without hesitation. These are the actions of heroes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.