A “Fall Floral Lunch and Learn” with the Sisters of Providence is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at White Violet Center for Eco-Justice at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The vegetarian-friendly lunch will be prepared by resident chef Ann Testa using in-season goods from the White Violet Center farm and farm store.
“Chef Ann” is planning a meal that will highlight the food grown on campus, garden manager Candace Minster said. The meal will include a frittata, onion tarts, a seasonal soup and a salad. After lunch, participants will tour the newly expanded flower garden and make a fall-themed floral arrangement, taught by Minster.
“The goal for this event is to come out, walk the flower field and enjoy the beauty of the Woods while making a floral craft that you can take home,” Minster said. “Perhaps folks will be inspired to plant some of their own flowers for the next season to arrange and enjoy at home.”
During the floral tour, Minster will discuss the many plants and more that are grown at White Violet Center.
“We will broadly discuss the growing requirements for these flowers and how to arrange them or dry them for use in the winter months,” she said.
Currently, Minster said the flower field is full of amaranth, gomphrena, celosia, calendula, violas, dahlias and other “surprises.”
“We will learn basic floral arranging principles and wreath making techniques using eco-friendly materials,” she said.
Cost is $60 per person, and includes lunch, the tour and floral arrangement. Registration deadline is Sept. 24. Masks will be required.
Register at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2932.
