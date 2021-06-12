The Otter Creek Project, in cooperation with the Ouabache Land Conservancy, seeks volunteer stream monitors to attend classrooms scheduled June 16 and 23.
Participants will find out what lives in their water and how their local streams’ water quality compares to others in the area.
“The best way to know and understand the quality of our streams is to spend time in them. Collect chemistry samples, dip a net in and see what types of insect larva and bugs are present. It’s a great way to connect with your local stream,” Sara Peel, project coordinator, said.
Training will occur during two sessions. The virtual classroom portion is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can get their feet wet in the stream at the Clay County 4-H fairgrounds at 6656 Indiana 59, south of Brazil from 4 to 8 p.m. June 23.
The virtual meeting link and training materials will be provided no less than 24 hours before the virtual training Wednesday. Registration is required at https://ouabachelandconservancy.org/events or contact Sara at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com or 765-337-9100.
The Otter Creek Project is currently in its implementation stage. Those interested in cost share funding to implement agricultural best management practices should contact Peel at ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com.
Visit https://ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek/ for details on the project’s progress and the upcoming public meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.