New sessions of the Art & Soul Creation Guild with the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary-of-the-Woods are scheduled 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in The Lodge behind the Providence Spirituality & Conference Center on campus. Both sessions are the same so participants can choose the time that best fits their schedule.
A $30 annual membership fee is required at registration. Afterward, participants pay $5 for each session they choose to attend.
Visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
