Johnny 'Swag' finds place within caring, passionate community

If you try to follow Johnny Swinehart during his shift at Regional Hospital, good luck with trying to keep up.

And it may not be luck as much as it is boundless energy that you need on your side.

Experience with sprinting wouldn’t hurt either.

Remember that no matter where you find him, may it be a packed gym for a North-South basketball game or the Terre Haute Regional Hospital kitchen, Johnny Swinehart, a.k.a. Johnny Swag, doesn’t leave his energy — or rather his intensity — at the door.

And, that energy was evident during one of his shifts in the Regional kitchen on a recent Wednesday night.

As large, industrial-sized food tray carts from various floors began to lumber through the doors of the kitchen, Swinehart wasted no time in pulling out each tray and preparing it for the conveyor belt of a large dishwasher that kept the area warm with steam.

Plates were emptied, scrubbed and placed at the entry of the dishwasher with his trademark intensity.

Yet, like many sports fans, it’s the future that gives him pause.

“I hope they don’t cancel the next North-South game,” he says earnestly through a mask over the washer’s hiss. He doesn’t specify which sport and like most fans doesn’t care. The coronavirus lockdown can’t end soon enough.

Yet, as Swinehart works, he maintains social distancing, washes his hands and wears a mask.

As he continues his shift, Swinehart’s blue Sodexo employee uniform shirt is but a blur as he walks swiftly throughout the kitchen to put away clean dishes, cut a pizza with line cook, Lee Burris, and bring back another large tray cart from Four West that is quickly emptied.

Yet, with all of the activity, what might go unnoticed is a small item on the lower left corner of his Terre Haute Regional Hospital photo ID that represents his other passion: A small “T.H. South Braves” pin that he wears proudly as a Terre Haute South Vigo High School alumnus.

Swinehart’s love for South athletics began after he was selected to be a manager when he was a student by the late South coach Mike Saylor.

He was proud to fill water bottles, hand out towels and be a one-man cheering section for the Braves’ boys basketball teams before he graduated in 2013.

During a recent interview at his home, he recalls one of the most memorable moments of his high school experience. One that still brings tears to his mother Jerri’s eyes.

With 11 seconds left in a JV game, Saylor put Swinehart in. And even though he didn’t score, it was moment he will never forget.

And yet at 27 years of age, his enthusiasm for Braves basketball is still there.

When he has to work the night of a game, he packs his favorite South jersey and has it on when Jerri comes to pick him up at the hospital and then drops him off at the doors of the South gymnasium.

From there, basketball assistant mode kicks in. Without being asked, practice balls are wheeled out, water bottles are filled and warm ups have a Johnny Swag cheering section.

And that’s just for the team.

Pre-games are also filled with high-fives, hugs and other greetings with fans and friends as the Braves’ resident celebrity makes his way around the gymnasium. He knows no strangers.

“We always treat him too like he’s one of the staff,” said South Principal Tammy Rowshandel.

Rowshandel has witnessed how Swinehart has been quick to help out her staff over the years and also the Terre Haute Police officers who staff the games.

The red Terre Haute South basketball jersey that Swinehart often wears has a Terre Haute Fire Department patch sewn on it and was given to him by Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

On the back of the jersey is the number “22” in honor of the late Terre Haute South softball player Jenna Perelle.

Swag can mean either “cool confidence” or refer to the free stuff that movie stars receive at galas and other Hollywood events. For South’s Johnny Swag it’s more about giving than taking of any loot and the cool confidence of knowing he’s part of a community that cares about him.