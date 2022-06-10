Manning, Perkins, Mason and Camp Band jam session takes place from 7 until 9 p.m. today and every second Saturday at the Clay County Community Center at 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil. All are invited to come play or listen.
Jam session every second Saturday in Brazil
