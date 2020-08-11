The Ouabache Land Conservancy, a non-profit land trust, will host its “Jackson-Schnyder Day” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve to celebrate the rich history of conservation.
In September 1929, the roughly 20-acre property was purchased by Julius Schnyder, a 40-year-old immigrant from Switzerland. Schnyder had fulfilled his dream of becoming a “man of property” just before the stock market crashed. Schnyder would go on to call the property home with his wife and five children, while running a dry goods market in St. Mary-of-the-Woods village. In 1969, after 40 years living on the property and laying his wife to rest, Schnyder needed to sell the land. And their paths would cross.
In September 1964, Marion Jackson would begin his 37-year career at Indiana State University as a professor in Life Sciences, also teaching part time at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. After five years teaching at “the Woods,” Jackson would purchase land less than a mile away from campus from Julius Schnyder. Schnyder died just one year after the sale on his 81st birthday.
For the following 40 years (coincidentally) Jackson would introduce his classrooms to his personal outdoor laboratory featuring many old growth trees and an abundance of wildlife to study. At age 76, Jackson donated the land to the then newly formed Ouabache Land Conservancy in 2009 at the dedication of Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve. Jackson died February 2019.
At “Jackson-Schnyder Day” everyone is invited to the preserve to honor the handshake for conservation between two gentlemen and their families.
Scheduled activities include:
• A moment of silence at 9 a.m. to honor Marion Jackson and Julius Schnyder. Bring stories and memories for sharing.
• A “Wildflowers & Woods” hike through prairie and forest. Board members Phil Cox and Marty Jones will lead the morning hike with plant and animal identification along the way. Be sure to bring binoculars if available.
• Native seed crafts will be available throughout the morning.
• Volunteers are encouraged to help remove Invasive Species like Burning bush from the nature preserve. Invasive training will be provided. Bring clippers, loppers and gloves to lend a hand.
The Ouabache Land Conservancy is a 501(c)3 non-profit land trust. The Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve is at 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute. Take U.S. 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue. Just past the bridge is the roadside entrance to the preserve. No reservations are required for this free, family-friendly event. Roadside parking only. No facilities onsite. For more information, to donate and/or join visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org or follow OLC on Facebook.
