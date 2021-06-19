The Fifth Annual Parke County Rumble, hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville, is planned for June 26. Funds raised from the event support Parke County residents pursuing an education with Ivy Tech, including Parke County high school students who are earning an Ivy Tech college credential.
Registration is $25 per bike. Cost includes the ride, show entry and a commemorative T-shirt. Registration also is available on the day of the event from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Thirty-Six Saloon, 108 E. Ohio St., Rockville.
The ride begins at noon at the Thirty-Six Saloon and will tour scenic Parke County. After the ride is a bike show from 4 to 5 p.m. Award categories include People’s Choice, Presenting Sponsor, Earliest Entry and the Ivy Tech Chancellor’s Choice Award.
Sponsors this year include Thirty-Six Saloon, Overpeck Gas, Futerex Industries, IBEW Local 725, Hartman Motorsports, Montezuma Fish and Game, Parke County Community Foundation and the Parke County Learning Center Board.
In the 2020-21 academic year, 40 high school students from Parke County earned an Ivy Tech college credential. Many completed the Ivy Tech “Start as a Sophomore” program, which allows them to transfer to any Indiana public college or university with sophomore status, upon acceptance.
To sign up for the Parke County Rumble, visit ivytech.edu/rumble/, email terrehaute-foundation@ivytech.edu/ or call 812-298-2450.
