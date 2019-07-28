Ivy Tech Community College supporter Dr. Deanna King spent her birthday this year with more than 300 of her closest friends to benefit Ivy Tech Terre Haute students.
On July 13, the Ivy Tech “Deanna King Coach Purse Bingo Birthday Bash” fundraising event took place at the Ivy Tech Center of Excellence on Industrial Drive. The event drew a crowd of more than 300 bingo players and raised a total of $10,000 to establish a new endowed scholarship for Ivy Tech female students. The scholarship will provide mentoring opportunities, professional attire to be used for interviews, and interviewing skill coaching to help give students the confidence needed to successfully launch their careers.
The event was hosted by King, vice chancellor of academic affairs at Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
“In my 26 years at Ivy Tech, I have seen thousands of students enter our doors, work very hard and complete certifications and degrees,” King said. “I have also seen female students who still have no confidence in themselves even after they have accomplished this. My goal is to help them excel on all levels; not just academically. My vision is for Ivy Tech graduates to believe in themselves, realize their worth, and embrace their futures with their heads held high.
“I have been very lucky to have had parents who taught me to respect and believe in myself, and I hope I can help other women know that about themselves too,” she added.
“Throughout her career, Deanna has been committed to student success,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “I was not surprised when Deanna decided to dedicate her birthday this year to raising money to start an endowed scholarship. Ivy Tech is close to Deanna’s heart and it was only fitting that she chose to celebrate her birthday by making a gift to Ivy Tech students: a scholarship that will continue giving, year after year.”
Many community partners contributed to the success of the event, including presenting sponsor Westminister Village.
To apply for the scholarship, prospective or current students should visit ivytech.edu/scholarships and complete the application steps. The first scholarship award will be made in fall 2021.
The Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Foundation anticipates awarding more than $200,000 in scholarships for Ivy Tech students in the academic year 2019-2020. To learn about ways to support Ivy Tech students, contact the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation at 812-298-2450 or visit giving.ivytech.edu.
