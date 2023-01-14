Indiana State University’s Performing Arts Series will bring a cast of animals to campus.
The Wild World of Animals will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in Tilson Auditorium. A pre-show event is at 6:30 p.m.
The animal lineup includes arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.
Grant Kemmerer brings about 16 guests to each show ranging from leopard, monkey, wolf, cobra and more.
Wild World of animals aims to bring entertainment and education. The animals presented were born in captivity and are facilitated by a moderator and guide. While these animals still have their natural instincts and are not pets, they do not fear humans allowing for safe interactions. Kemmerer stresses the importance of these animals, and educates the audience on the loss of useable habitats leading to endangered species.
Tickets for adults are $15-$17 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5.
To purchase tickets, call 1-877-478-7497, visit www.ticketmaster.com or go to Hulman Center’s ticket office.
The program is sponsored by the The Hometown Savings Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.