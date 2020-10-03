Although fall performances in the Indiana State University Performing Arts Series have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Nights Under the Lights” will usher in a new season of family friendly entertainment in 2021.
“The health and safety of our University community and the Wabash Valley community is our top priority,” states a recent ISU news release. “Rescheduling these shows will allow us to provide the quality experience our patrons deserve in a safer environment.”
Fall 2020 shows rescheduled for fall 2021 include Reza, Edge of Illusion reset for Oct. 25, and Christmas in Killarny, Dec. 7.
Hits from Broadway, the greatest songs of Motown, and Spanish dance are what’s in store for the 2021 Performing Arts Series, sponsored by the Terre Haute Savings Bank.
Performances include The Magic of Motown! on Feb. 9. Top songs from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, and The Jackson 5 are all a part of the fun evening The Magic of Motown is sure to bring. Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breathtaking live concert spectacular.
On March 16, Broadway Tonite Live takes the Tilson stage. The production takes the audience through a wide variety of Broadway classics both old and new: Oklahoma, Anything Goes, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Les Miserables, Beautiful, A Chorus Line, Phantom Of The Opera, Rent, Wicked, Pajama Game and more.
The 2021 season will conclude on April 5 with traditional Spanish dance: Flamenco Vivo Carlotta Santana. Based out of New York, the studio promotes flamenco as a living art form and vital part of Spanish heritage. They believe that the universal spirit of flamenco – with diverse influences from Arab, Jewish, Gypsy, Spanish, and Latin American cultures – gives this art form a unique power to build bridges between people.
All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. Ticket holders have access to a free pre-event entertainment related to each show and refreshments in the Heritage Ballroom one hour before the main event.
For more details, or to purchase season tickets for the three spring 2021 shows, call at 877-ISU-TIXS, stop by the Hulman Center ticket office, or visit www.hulmancenter.org.
