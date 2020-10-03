Wanda Jeanette (Sparks) Marlow, 85, of Jasonville, IN, passed away at 5:15 P.M. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in her daughter's home in Brazil, IN, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 13, 1934 in Terre Haute, IN, to Everett and Erma Mae Sparks. Wanda married Stanley Richar…