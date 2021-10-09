Years ago, an old friend, Susie Dewey, let me know that if I would stop by her house she would give me something she knew I’d like to have: a boxed set of Henry David Thoreau’s writing that included years of his journal entries. Susie, sorely missed but well remembered, is gone now, but that collection of Thoreau remains in my cabin, and on occasion I try to pull one of its books off the shelf to learn something new.
Although Thoreau is better known for writing his timeless commentary on independent living, “Walden, or Life in the Woods,” he was also a devoted journalist whose daily entries read nearly like devotionals.
“Is not all the summer akin to a paradise?” he rhetorically asked in anticipation of the coming season in May of 1852. I sure thought so when I was a boy who couldn’t wait for the school year to end and my bare-footed days to begin. Although I am an old tenderfoot now, and no longer bother to knot a tie for work, I still love summer and hate to see it come to an end.
It would be easy to say that surely Thoreau never experienced a summer like the one we have just had, with its pandemic bickering and political discord, its wildfires and hurricanes and floods. But, life 170 years ago wasn’t easy either, particularly when you consider that he wrote those words in the tumultuous decade that brought on the Civil War; he was also already battling tuberculosis, a disease that killed his grandfather and father and one sister. His beloved brother, John, was also fighting “consumption,” but died of tetanus first; Henry wasn’t quite 45 when he died of it, famously answering on his death bed when asked by an aunt if he’d made his peace with God, that, “they had never quarreled.”
This summer has been a hot one, alternating between its early weeks of oppressive humidity and steamy temperatures and its later days of rainless, but increasingly nice, clear weather. It was a season of smoky red sunsets, one in which the 17-year cicadas made a noisy and destructive stop — a visit I found a bit too overdone — and it also brought hospitals with full intensive care units and other assorted despairs and ills. Still, we fared better than other parts of the country, and for that we are grateful.
This was also a summer that allowed me to spend a lot of time outdoors, walking, sometimes alone, and sometimes with my best friend. Thoreau, of course, knew a lot about walking; his famous essay about it, often called “The Wild,” was published in “The Atlantic” just a month after his death in 1862; before that, he publicly read it more than any other. In it, he wrote that the sort of walking he often did “… had nothing in it akin to taking exercise.” It was more of a spiritual sort of walking, the kind that works one’s gray matter as much or more than one’s legs. I happen to take my camera along on mine.
With that in mind, I offer a number of photographs that I accumulated over the past season. They are a way of saying goodbye to the “paradise” that we will sorely miss in the months ahead. As in my summers long ago, I have grown so used to short pants and sockless feet and short sleeves and open windows and good watermelon and sweet corn that to make the transition to fall is hard, despite its campfires and pumpkins and harvests. To let go of autumn may be harder still.
The seasons turning over — more quickly as we age, I have discovered — make Thoreau’s words ring true again. In an entry for September 4, 1851, he wrote: “In the summer we lay up a stock of experiences for the winter, as the squirrel of nuts — something for conversation in winter evenings.” I know that is the case for us, as we use much of the gray days of winter to plan what we’ll do when the weather breaks, when we can peg our heavy coats and fold our sweaters.
For now, images from the recent past: a very young red-shouldered hawk that hovered in curiosity over me while I stood on a creek bank; a monarch, backlit by a late summer sun on butterfly bush; a Southern leopard frog that spent its summer days amid the split-sandstone that borders our back deck; a ravenous robber fly, too interested in its meal to pay attention to my camera; a grounded juvenile robin waiting for its panicked mother to come to the rescue; a smoldering red August sunset, and more.
In a few months, it will be more difficult to recall the longer and warmer and more welcoming days that are leaving us now. But Thoreau, often cranky, sometimes unrealistic and hypocritical, was nonetheless spot on when he wrote in his journal for December 7, 1856: “It was summer, and now again it is winter. Nature loves this rhyme so well that she never tires of repeating it.”
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s books are available in many Wabash Valley stores and at Amazon.
