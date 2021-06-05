Internationally recognized lecturer on genealogy to speak June 14

“Diseases, Disasters, Distress: Bad for Your Ancestors, Good for Genealogy!” is the next Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program at 6:30 p.m. June 14 on Zoom. It would be nice if all branches on our family trees were filled with bright shiny leaves that reflected only good kin and happy times, the WVGS said. “The truth is, most of our pasts are dotted with blemishes, and bad things did happen, often to good people. History is blanketed with disheartening tales of devastation and loss. Certainly, it may be difficult for us today to comprehend the everyday adversity that befell our ancestors, or the lasting hardships they endured as a result.”
During the presentation freelance writer, instructor, and internationally recognized lecturer Lisa A. Alzo will discuss how diseases, disasters and distress may have impacted an individual’s family’s history.
Alzo a master of fine arts degree and specializes in Eastern European research and writing family history. She is the author of 11 books and hundreds of magazine articles. She works as an online educator and writing coach through her website Research, Write, Connect at https://www.researchwriteconnect.com and developed the Eastern European Research Certificate Program for the National Institute for Genealogical Studies. Go to https://www.lisaalzo.com.
The program is free to WVGS members. For an application visit www.inwvgs.org.
