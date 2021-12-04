Out of Line, a retrospective exhibit by internationally known artist Martha Donovan Opdahl is on display through Feb. 13 in the Putnam County Museum, 1105 N. Jackson St. in Greencastle.
Opdahl has been working in fiber professionally since earning her master of fine arts degree in 1985 from the Hope School of Fine Art, Indiana University Bloomington. Her works have been seen in juried and invitational shows nationwide and internationally; in the fiber biennale exhibition, “From Lausanne to Beijing,” in China (2010); the International Triennial of Textile Art in Tournai, Belgium (2006); and the Cheongju International Craft exhibition in Cheongju, Korea (2010). She is represented in private, public and corporate collections such as the Museum of Art and Design in Washington, D.C., the Museum of Art in Santa Fe, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, among others. Her work has appeared in various journals and books.
The art in Out of Line covers a wide range of mediums representing the various directions her work has taken over the years. This includes abstract 2D work in fiber, pastel drawings, montage, photography and sculpture. Her early, large scale, abstract, tufted wall pieces of hand-dyed wool yarn are included, as are her hand-sewn sculptures created from salvaged tractor tire inner tubes. Abstracted landscapes produced with pastels during Opdahl’s recovery from a torn retina also are displayed, as are organdy and acrylic pieced work. All demonstrate her approach to making art with a drawing sensibility — the constant element is line.
“I feel a strong drive for order and yet I immediately rebel against it. . . . Opdahl said. In my work, lines begin and disappear; patterns swirl and dissolve; a clear structure is often subverted by disruption.”
A satellite extension of the Out of Line retrospective is concurrently hosted by the Putnam County Public Library, 103 E. Poplar St. in Greencastle. This documents Opdahl’s public art installations and events that draw attention to climate change. The artist’s goal is to initiate dialogue to find common purpose — to exert pressure on those with governmental and corporate power to avert environmental disaster.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 765 653-2755 or visit www.pcpl21.org for information.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Opdahl will be available 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays during the show at the museum.
For more information call 765-653-8419 or go to www.putnamcountymuseum.org.
