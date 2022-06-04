The Maple Center for Integrative Health Nonprofit is hosting a six-week intermediate Tai Chi class series from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 8 through July 13.
Tai Chi classes will be held in the Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400 at The Maple Center located at 1801 N. Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Cost is $30 for the six week class. Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. Scholarship form may be obtained at the center.
Tai Chi is a low impact form of exercise that involves a series of slow, focused movements, accompanied by deep breathing. It is a self-paced, gentle form of physical exercise and stretching. Classes are led by certified instructor Steve Walden, PTA. Steve has 25 years of experience in the medical field, two Master ranks in Martial Arts, and is a teacher of Yang, Sun, and Chen Tai Chi.
Must be 18 or older. Wear comfortable clothing for the class.
Register at www.maplecenter.org or by calling 812-234-8733.
