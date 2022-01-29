Interlude Trio to perform Feb. 11

Interlude Trio will be the first performers in Lackey Music Hall, the newest addition to Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Illinois.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. Feb. 11 concert are limited.
The program will feature chamber music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Niccolò Paganini, Joseph Küffner and Johann Kaspar Mertz.
Interlude Trio members are Sophie Kershaw-Patilla (flute), Tanya Reed (viola) and Michael Patilla (guitar).
Kershaw-Patilla, also a piccoloist, has over 20 years experience as a regional performer and private instructor. She teaches applied music lessons at LTC and performs with the Jazz Band.
Reed has over 30 years, both as a soloist and in orchestras and quartets, throughout Indianapolis, East Central Illinois, and the Chicagoland area. She teaches violin and viola lessons in Crawford County.
Patilla has been active as a classical guitarist for over 35 years, performing throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. He currently serves as director of fine arts at LTC, where he teaches various music courses, directs the Jazz Band and Statesmen Singers, and teaches applied lessons in guitar and orchestral strings.
Tickets are $10 at Showtix4u.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.