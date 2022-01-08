'Inner States' debuts Sunday on WFIU

On Sunday, WFIU will launch “Inner States,” a new weekly, hour-long arts and culture magazine. The series will air at noon every Sunday on WFIU, and will also be available as a podcast.
“Inner States” features conversations with artists, thinkers and doers from Southern Indiana and beyond about where they’re coming from and where they’re going. Through long-form interviews and sound-rich features, “Inner States” digs into the art, culture, stories and sounds of the southern Midwest, from the rolling hills to reddit, from comedians to country dances, getting to know the people, the ideas, and the landscapes that make us who we are. “Inner States” explores big ideas, gets caught up in stories, and slows down for sounds.
“Inner States” is hosted by writer and cultural studies scholar Alex Chambers. Chambers is the co-creator of “How to Survive the Future,” a podcast about today from the perspective of tomorrow. He produced the “Hoosier Young Farmer” podcast and is a former associate producer on WFIU’s “Earth Eats” with Kayte Young.
This month’s “Inner States” episodes include:
Sunday: Dreams of Regional Theater — When you dream of being an actor, you don’t usually imagine making a life doing regional theater in a set of relatively small Midwestern cities. That’s what Diane Kondrat ended up doing. It’s been worth it.
Jan. 16: Loving Movies Beyond All Reason — The work of women in film has been overlooked since the beginning of movies. Alicia Kozma, incoming director of the IU Cinema, is working to change that.
Jan. 23: Who, and How, to Remember — A walk among memorials and public art pieces last fall. We talk with creators, participants, and passers-by about the meaning of public art, about Native presence in a state named for Indians, about immigration, Christopher Columbus, Columbus, Indiana, who we choose to remember, and how.
Jan. 30: Objectivity, Chicago’s Racial Politics, and Ink in Your Blood — Journalism has tried to defend itself against its detractors by saying it’s “objective.” Veteran journalism Monroe Anderson says being facts are essential, but objectivity is not the point.
