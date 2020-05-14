INDNR video shows how to maximize safety during outdoor fun

INDNR YouTube video: Be our partners in keeping guests and staff safe and healthy this summer with these guidelines as you visit DNR public lands. We know you are looking forward to fully enjoying state parks, big lakes, fish and wildlife areas, state forests, nature preserves and state recreation areas after spring 2020 closures of many facilities and services. We will do our part to help you create great memories – please do your part by using our properties wisely.

 Sheila

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources now has a video with safety guidelines related to COVID-19 to follow during visits to the INDNR’s public lands.

The video is on the DNR YouTube site at https://youtu.be/2zWiGGGCm2c and will be posted on DNR social media sites as well. It features Indiana State Parks staff, and even a bald eagle, the resident educational ambassador that travels the state for programs with the team from Hardy Lake’s Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center.

"These guidelines include things like visiting parks and public lands close to home, wearing a mask and bringing hand sanitizer with you, washing your hands frequently, avoiding crowded parking lots and not parking on the grass, and practicing social distancing and “carry-in, carry-out” with your trash and other items you bring with you," according to the INDNR press release.

Visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19 to keep up with related information posted on social media, and at property gates and bulletin boards.  

Tags

Recommended for you