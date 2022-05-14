Registration is now open for summer camps at Indiana State University’s Community School of the Arts.
This summer, ISU is offering several week-long summer camps and programs in art, music and theater. Campers will also be swimming for part of the day.
Camps offered:
• Nature Unleashed: May 31 through June 3
• Discover Your Talents: June 6-10
• Around the World in 5 Days: June 13-17
• Earth, Wind, and Fire: June 20-24
• Wildly Creative: June 27 through July 1
• Imagine Your World: July 5-8
• Camp Rewind: July 11-15
The camps are ideal for ages 5 to 12 and go from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Camps are a full day so that students can enjoy different activities throughout the day and from week to week. All materials are provided unless otherwise specified. Students should bring their lunch, a swimsuit and a towel. Campers can register for one week or all of them.
The university is also offering a three-week immersive theater performance camp for ages 7 to 17 from 9 a.m. to noon June 21 through July 11.
In "Villains, the Evilest of the All," Director Dan Rodriguez and guests will center the camp around a Disney themed cabaret-style show.
Campers will be singing and dancing to the magical musical selections of some of Disney’s most popular songs from movies and Broadway. Campers will grow artistically and socially as they stretch their singing and dancing muscles and exercise their natural creativity, all while gaining confidence and presence on the stage.
The camp will culminate in a showcase for family and friends. Auditions will take place for featured roles during camp.
On June 22-25, students entering grades 9 to 12 can attend the four-day Workshop on Woodwinds from 8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Workshop on Woodwinds (WOW!) provides a fun and music-filled experience with the outstanding woodwind faculty and ISU music majors.
Students spend the session involved in private instruction, masterclasses, small chamber ensembles, and topic classes including college audition preparation. The session will end with a live performance showcase for family, friends and the community.
Middle school and high school students can also sign up for Rock Camp, scheduled for July 17-23. Students learn different aspects of music including performance, music business and music history, providing them with the understanding that music can be a viable career choice. Two options are available for eighth-grade students, who can attend either the day camp or stay with the residential; fifth- through seventh-grade students may only register for the day camp. There will be a final showcase concert for the community and invited guests.
For registration information and costs, visit statecsa.indstate.edu.
