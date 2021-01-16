In a colorful tale, author Emma Petty Beals recalls a childhood memory that will entertain readers young and old.
“A Snake in My Hair,” by the Indiana State University alumna, has been released by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Penn. It is one of her favorite funny stories to tell from her childhood on the farm.
“Anytime Emma goes to milk her family’s cows, Honey and Buttercup, Honey always puts up a fight,” Beals recounts in her book. “One day, while Honey is being especially difficult underneath a cedar tree, they both get a scare when a snake falls out of the tree — and into Emma’s hair!”
Beals grew up on a small farm in Flippin, Ark., according to the book’s press release. “Being the second oldest of five siblings, she had many chores to complete each day. She always had a fear of snakes, poisonous or not! Her dad taught her how to tell the difference between the two, but she was always fearful of any that crossed her path.”
Beals graduated from Indiana State University with a master’s degree in education and taught for many years in schools in Indiana. “Every year her students enjoyed her many stories from her childhood experiences. The stories about snakes were always their favorites. In many cases, she used these stories as a teaching moment to share a life lesson with her students.”
Illustrator Daelyn Stanifer of Prescott, Ariz., is a high school sophomore. “Her creativity is exceptional and covers a broad range of interests and styles. She makes the characters come alive in ‘A Snake in My Hair’ which draws the reader into the story,” the release states.
“A Snake in My Hair” is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23. For more details, visit www.rosedogbookstore.com.
