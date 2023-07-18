Indiana State University alumnus and retired Indiana educator Brian Vukadinovich has released his new book, "Rogues in Black Robes." Vukadinovich has done extensive writing on judicial corruption issues and currently lives in Wheatfield.
"Rogues in Black Robes" sheds light on the severity of corruption within the highest levels of the federal judiciary, according to a news release about the book. The news release explains that the book reveals how a federal court of appeals judge in Chicago used his influence to have a decision fixed regarding an appeal filed against police. Additionally, the former judge decided to come clean and disclose how he allowed himself to be manipulated into throwing the decision, while the chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals and other members of that court covered up the case fixing activities, according to the news release.
The book offers a unique perspective on the inner workings of the judiciary and is designed to give readers an even deeper insight into the corruption, dishonesty and cover-ups that take place at the highest levels.
Vukadinovich's previous book "Motion for Justice: I Rest My Case" was published in 2018.
For more information, visit www.brianvukadinovich.com or search twitter.com/motion4justice or facebook.com/motionforjustice.
