Indiana Region Red Cross to offer virtual emergency preparedness 'Pillowcase Project'

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has adapted the American Red Cross Pillowcase Project — an emergency preparedness curriculum typically presented in classrooms, third through fifth grade — to a virtual format, to ensure children continue to learn the critical information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online instruction is scheduled 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 21.
The American Red Cross Pillowcase Project aims to increase kids’ awareness and understanding of natural hazards and teach safety, emotional coping skills, and personal preparedness.
The program features interactive lessons focused on home fire prevention and safety and other potential hazards, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. Lessons are based on what might occur in the local community where the class is being taught.
Register at https://redcross1.webex.com/redcross1/onstage/g.php?MTID=e20cfca542462497d38cd8ae9ad1a5eca to attend the presentation.
