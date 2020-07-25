Private landowners who allow gamebird hunting opportunities on their properties can receive financial incentives and habitat management assistance through the Indiana Private Lands Access Program.
Participating landowners are eligible for incentives up to $25 an acre for fall bobwhite, pheasant and woodcock hunting opportunities and up to $16 an acre for spring turkey hunting opportunities.
Department of Natural Resources biologists will work closely with landowners to develop a wildlife habitat management plan and to schedule hunting opportunities for their land. Additional financial incentives and habitat management assistance are available for improving habitat on land enrolled in IPLA. Habitat teams also are available to assist landowners with implementation of habitat work on IPLA properties.
Landowners located within the program’s five focal regions are encouraged to apply. Visit wildlife.IN.gov/9572.htm for a description of the five focal regions.
