Every year more than 10,000 volunteers across the state contribute countless hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.
During National Volunteer Week, which ends today, the DNR recognizes those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources and salutes their accomplishments on the Facebook pages of the divisions of State Parks, Fish & Wildlife, Forestry, and Nature Preserves.
Hoosiers can still connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.
To find out how to help at DNR properties, see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer.
To become part of DNR’s volunteer community download a volunteer application and contact the nearest DNR property to learn more.
For more information or questions about volunteering, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.
